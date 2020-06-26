All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 12450 South East 288th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
12450 South East 288th Plaza
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

12450 South East 288th Plaza

12450 SE 288th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lea Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12450 SE 288th Pl, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Super cute mid century home with fireplace, new carpet, new tile, new washer/dyer and a huge dog friendly fenced backyard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1995.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have any available units?
12450 South East 288th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have?
Some of 12450 South East 288th Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12450 South East 288th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12450 South East 288th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12450 South East 288th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 12450 South East 288th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza offer parking?
No, 12450 South East 288th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12450 South East 288th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 12450 South East 288th Plaza has a pool.
Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12450 South East 288th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12450 South East 288th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 12450 South East 288th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College