12450 South East 288th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Super cute mid century home with fireplace, new carpet, new tile, new washer/dyer and a huge dog friendly fenced backyard. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1995.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.