Auburn, WA
12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61

12336 Southeast 310th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12336 Southeast 310th Lane, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 Available 10/22/19 Beautifully updated townhouse in coveted Lea Hill of Auburn - 3 bed 2.5 bath, fully remodeled. Kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, Bella hardwood flooring on main & stairs. Newer carpet and wood blinds. A/C and Gas fireplace. Large master, attached bath and walk in closet. Large rooms and closets have built in storage. Loft or office upstairs. 2 car garage and extra parking space. Close to 18 and GRCC. Fully fenced, brick patio with garden boxes and storage shed. Small dog ok. Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, $100 a month for water/sewer, refundable deposit of $2,195. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, water/sewer: $100, Tenant insurance and benefit program: $25. Available 10/22/2019 Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit bpmanagementdivision.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have any available units?
12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have?
Some of 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 currently offering any rent specials?
12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 is pet friendly.
Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 offer parking?
Yes, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 offers parking.
Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have a pool?
No, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 does not have a pool.
Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have accessible units?
No, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 has units with dishwashers.
