Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

12336 SE 310th Ln Unit 61 Available 10/22/19 Beautifully updated townhouse in coveted Lea Hill of Auburn - 3 bed 2.5 bath, fully remodeled. Kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, Bella hardwood flooring on main & stairs. Newer carpet and wood blinds. A/C and Gas fireplace. Large master, attached bath and walk in closet. Large rooms and closets have built in storage. Loft or office upstairs. 2 car garage and extra parking space. Close to 18 and GRCC. Fully fenced, brick patio with garden boxes and storage shed. Small dog ok. Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, $100 a month for water/sewer, refundable deposit of $2,195. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, pit bull, doberman, husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, water/sewer: $100, Tenant insurance and benefit program: $25. Available 10/22/2019 Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit bpmanagementdivision.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5132974)