All apartments in York County
Find more places like 3041 Hampton Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
York County, VA
/
3041 Hampton Highway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3041 Hampton Highway
3041 Hampton Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3041 Hampton Highway, York County, VA 23693
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unique home on large secluded lot in Tabb school District priced great!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have any available units?
3041 Hampton Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York County, VA
.
What amenities does 3041 Hampton Highway have?
Some of 3041 Hampton Highway's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3041 Hampton Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Hampton Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Hampton Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3041 Hampton Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in York County
.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Hampton Highway offers parking.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Hampton Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have a pool?
No, 3041 Hampton Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have accessible units?
No, 3041 Hampton Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 Hampton Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 Hampton Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3041 Hampton Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
