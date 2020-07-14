All apartments in Yorktown
Find more places like
Grafton Station Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorktown, VA
/
Grafton Station Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Grafton Station Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
100 Piccadilly Loop · (442) 241-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorktown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA 23692

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500F · Avail. Sep 2

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1600E · Avail. Sep 8

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4500G · Avail. Sep 10

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500G · Avail. Sep 22

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 200F · Avail. Sep 2

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3100B · Avail. Oct 21

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grafton Station Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Nestled on a gorgeous 32-acre park-like setting in prestigious York County, Grafton Station Apartments offers exceptional living in an exceptional location! The apartment homes at Grafton Station are spacious and elegantly appointed with outstanding design elements, such as open, airy kitchens, an abundance of natural light, washer/dryer connections and oversized balconies/patios. Our charming community boasts a vast array of high-end amenities that can't be topped! Resident benefits include a saltwater swimming pool with sundeck, tennis court, 24-hour fitness center, walking trails around a stocked lake and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply; please contact the leasing office for details
Parking Details: Open Lot, Trailer/Boat Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grafton Station Apartments have any available units?
Grafton Station Apartments has 9 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grafton Station Apartments have?
Some of Grafton Station Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grafton Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grafton Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grafton Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grafton Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grafton Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grafton Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Grafton Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grafton Station Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grafton Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Grafton Station Apartments has a pool.
Does Grafton Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grafton Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grafton Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grafton Station Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grafton Station Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grafton Station Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way
Yorktown, VA 23693

Similar Pages

Yorktown 1 BedroomsYorktown 2 BedroomsYorktown 3 BedroomsYorktown Apartments with GymYorktown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAPoquoson, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University