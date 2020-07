Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse concierge dog park hot tub internet access

At Commonwealth at York Apartments, you'll live within walking and biking distance to shopping, entertainment and employment centers. Located in a prestigious area, our residents enjoy the easy access to the interstate and minutes from beaches and everything Hampton Roads has to offer. Award winning schools are just another extraordinary advantage of living at a community designed with your distinctive taste in mind.