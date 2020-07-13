Four Seasons.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32 per adult
Deposit: $97-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $97.00 Holding fee goes towards deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, W/D Rental $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions see office for details
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Rentable Storage based on availability