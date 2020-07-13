All apartments in Yorktown
Find more places like
Four Seasons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorktown, VA
/
Four Seasons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Four Seasons

102 Indian Summer Drive · (757) 273-8708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorktown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA 23693

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119E · Avail. Aug 7

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 100E · Avail. now

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 121G · Avail. Jul 22

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115E · Avail. Sep 15

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Seasons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
Take a Virtual Tour Now!
Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer. In the heart of York County, our newly updated spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes are designed with you in mind. A swimming pool with brick sundeck, open floor plans and private patios or balconies are just some of the ample amenities the Four Seasons has to offer. Flexible lease terms and Military discounts are available. Call today to schedule a tour and see why our residents love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32 per adult
Deposit: $97-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $97.00 Holding fee goes towards deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, W/D Rental $40.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions see office for details
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Rentable Storage based on availability

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Four Seasons have any available units?
Four Seasons has 4 units available starting at $1,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Four Seasons have?
Some of Four Seasons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
Four Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Seasons is pet friendly.
Does Four Seasons offer parking?
Yes, Four Seasons offers parking.
Does Four Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Four Seasons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Seasons have a pool?
Yes, Four Seasons has a pool.
Does Four Seasons have accessible units?
No, Four Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does Four Seasons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Seasons has units with dishwashers.
Does Four Seasons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Four Seasons has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop
Yorktown, VA 23692
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way
Yorktown, VA 23693

Similar Pages

Yorktown 1 BedroomsYorktown 2 BedroomsYorktown 3 BedroomsYorktown Apartments with GymYorktown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAPoquoson, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University