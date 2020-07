Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed accessible parking bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe new construction online portal trash valet

Nestled away in a picturesque tree lined setting Misty Ridge delivers a unique unrivaled suburban lifestyle with lots of extras for today's modern lifestyles - washer/dryer in every home, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in closet, resort-style pool, and cardio and strength training fitness studio to name just a few. Its spacious garden floorplans, impeccable manicured grounds, off the beaten path yet convenient and accessible neighborhood, up-scale modern interior finishes, plethora of community amenities, and exceptional service will knock your socks off! Please call for an appointment today.