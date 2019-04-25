Amenities
1325 Trap Road Vienna VA 22182
AGENTS WELCOME! ...5 Bedroom 3 Bath home ready to be called home. Located in Vienna/McLean is this home located on large lot. 2 Minutes into Tysons corner and Silver Line Metro.
This home features hardwood floors, renovated open kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances, full finished basement with 2 BR, Bath, Wet bar, and storage. Walk out basement to large yard, and so much more!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online Application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, and Angie's List!! EOH