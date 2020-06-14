/
furnished apartments
55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA
1 Unit Available
1506 PENNYCRESS LANE
1506 Pennycress Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2294 sqft
Available for RENT July 1st, 2020. furnished walk out basement level apartment, 750 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchenette, washer/dryer, separate entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Wolf Trap
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1032 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
North Central
50 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,635
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
11822 Great Owl Cir
11822 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2700 sqft
Furnished Bedroom and bonus private office - Property Id: 129605 The shared house has 2 large rooms that are for rent together, with a private bathroom.
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Dr
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top floor, sun filled 3 BD, 2BA condo in McLean - Property Id: 287027 Beautiful top floor condo in Tysons Corner area with 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious full baths. All bedroom has walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
12001 Market Street
12001 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center.
1 Unit Available
1669 PARKCREST CIRCLE
1669 Parkcrest Circle, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2BED, 1BATH CONDO! ONE MILE TO SILVERLINE METRO RAIL! SPACIOUS AND OVERLOOKING PARKLAND, DEEDED CARPORT, HONEY MAPLE CABINETS & FLOORING.
North Central
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. Fully furnished. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved.
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 Unit Available
7924 STABLE WAY
7924 Stable Way, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA.
1 Unit Available
11990 MARKET STREET
11990 Market Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1742 sqft
High-rise luxury living in the heart of Reston Town Center! *FURNISHED* unit on the 20th floor features just under 2000 square feet and incredible western views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and cityscape.
1 Unit Available
7601 LEWINSVILLE RD #304
7601 Lewinsville Road, McLean, VA
Studio
$3,650
conveniently located Tysons corner luxury offices can be leased from 200SF up to 1500SF at $30 triple net. Furnished or unfurnished, shot term leases accepted.
1 Unit Available
10901 STUART MILL ROAD
10901 Stuart Mill Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
5714 sqft
Spacious, open and private! This is a wonderful one bedroom apartment, full basement with approximately 1100 square feet, much natural light and plenty of windows! Separate entrance from the driveway down a garden path. Security system installed.
1 Unit Available
1201 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1201 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
740 sqft
Light filled apartment in lower level walk-out of brick home on quiet cul-de-sac (southern and eastern exposures).
North Central
1 Unit Available
8231 CRESTWOOD HEIGHTS DR
8231 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,770
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished apartment homes. Everything you need to move-in. Ovation at Park Crest features beautiful apartment homes with walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and much more.
