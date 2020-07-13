Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with parking

239 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with parking

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1518 GINGERWOOD COURT
1518 Gingerwood Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2612 sqft
Major recent renovation. Brand new floor and paint throughout. House is in top shape.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9803 SPRING RIDGE LN
9803 Spring Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
VERBAL AGREEMENT ON APPLICATION! Truly fantastic colonial in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parkland. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island and breakfast room off kitchen.

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1907 RAMSTEAD LANE
1907 Ramstead Lane, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
What a great home to rent for a year...or 3! This contemporary home, located in the Sunrise Valley school cluster, has so much to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1158 KETTLE POND LANE
1158 Kettle Pond Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1942 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 4 BDR, 2 1/2 BA home in superb Great Falls location.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10202 GARRETT ST
10202 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location adjacent to Kemper Park. Very private with large backyard. Minutes to town of Vienna, Vienna Metro station and Route 66.

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1302 ALTAMIRA COURT
1302 Altamira Court, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
2845 sqft
Large and Spacious - 6 Bedroom, (or 5 + Office), 4 Full Bath, Woodside Estates Home * Langley HS triangle * Bright and spacious rooms, with Hardwood Floors throughout upper 2 levels* Upper level has Mstr Suite, plus 3 additional Bedrooms and

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8850 ASHGROVE HOUSE LN #202
8850 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Over 1,800 sqft townhouse style condo living in the HEART OF TYSON'S. Rarely-available 2-story corner unit features 3 BR + DEN. Steps to Silver Line Metro stop, restaurants and shops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
North Central
8360 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom condo with open floor plan! Located just minutes away from Metro and Tysons 1 and 2. Secured entrance and security.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1353 WOODSIDE DRIVE
1353 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
9512 sqft
Spectacular Luxury Home with 5 BR, 6BA, & 2 HB built by Master builder SOLITAIRE HOMES, located on 1.25 flat acres in Woodside estates just minutes to Tysons.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wolf Trap, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolf Trap apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

