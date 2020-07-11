/
apartments with washer dryer
237 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
9803 SPRING RIDGE LN
9803 Spring Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
VERBAL AGREEMENT ON APPLICATION! Truly fantastic colonial in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parkland. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with large island and breakfast room off kitchen.
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
1 of 44
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1472 CARRINGTON RIDGE LANE
1472 Carrington Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4149 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous top to bottom renovation, award winning Briarcliff model at Carrington. Wolf, Sub Zero, waterfall island in Tyson's Corner. 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths, gracious open floor plan with lots of natural light and soaring ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
29 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
North Central
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8370 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled F Unit in the heart of Tysons Corner. Walking distance to The Boro and Whole Foods. Close to shopping. Many amenities and recreational facilities on site. Shuttle to Metro. One underground parking space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1907 RAMSTEAD LANE
1907 Ramstead Lane, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
What a great home to rent for a year...or 3! This contemporary home, located in the Sunrise Valley school cluster, has so much to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1158 KETTLE POND LANE
1158 Kettle Pond Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1942 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 4 BDR, 2 1/2 BA home in superb Great Falls location.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10202 GARRETT ST
10202 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location adjacent to Kemper Park. Very private with large backyard. Minutes to town of Vienna, Vienna Metro station and Route 66.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2566 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2566 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
***THIS TOWNHOME WILL KNOCK YOU OUT*** EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPGRADED*** CERAMIC TILE*** WASHER&DRYER***NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE***PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR EXTRA STORAGE***BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COURTYARD*** PERFECT 10*** THIS PLACE IS
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10423 ARTEMEL LANE
10423 Artemel Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2570 sqft
Bright and spacious SF w/4BR, 3BA home on a .70 acre lot. Large LR with gleaming hardwood floors and gas fireplace flows to the DR for easy entertaining. French doors in DR open to expansive deck. MBR also boasts French doors opening to the deck.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
1721 PEBBLE BEACH DRIVE
1721 Pebble Beach Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Tysons West! Updated center hall Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to family room and deck. Hardwood floors, newer roof, updated kitchen and baths. Lots of light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8850 ASHGROVE HOUSE LN #202
8850 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Over 1,800 sqft townhouse style condo living in the HEART OF TYSON'S. Rarely-available 2-story corner unit features 3 BR + DEN. Steps to Silver Line Metro stop, restaurants and shops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard. Wood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
North Central
8360 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom condo with open floor plan! Located just minutes away from Metro and Tysons 1 and 2. Secured entrance and security.
