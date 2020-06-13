205 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2355 sqft
10300 Saddleview Ct.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4160 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tysons West
37 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
200 LOCUST ST SE
200 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION! Everything you need in a 2 Bedroom End Unit Balcony Apartment in Secure Elevator Building --- walking distance to everything in downtown Vienna.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1206 CLAUDE COURT
1206 Claude Court, Great Falls, VA
7 Bedrooms
$6,200
7119 sqft
Extravagant home located in Great Falls. Gorgeous home w/ lots of light, spacious rooms and great flow for entertaining- endless hardwoods, gourmet kitchen, sun room, deck, private lot, huge lower level with media room, office, and au-pair suite.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2267 sqft
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1118 CHALLEDON ROAD
1118 Challedon Road, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
Available August 3. The best of all worlds: Langley pyramid, tucked away in peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood yet minutes from amazing shopping, restaurants, wineries. Open concept kitchen, vaulted ceilings, huge walk out basement.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central
1 Unit Available
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8370 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
206 PARK TERRACE COURT SE
206 Park Terrace Court Southeast, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
692 sqft
Available now! Check out the Virtual Tour! Fresh paint, New blinds, new plumbing in kitchen, carpet steam cleaned. Beautiful 2nd level unit in the desired Park Terrace community. Updated in the last few years.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1108 MARLENE LANE
1108 Marlene Lane, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5098 sqft
SPECTACULAR BRICK COLONIAL ESTATE HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT!!! 3 SIDES BRICK ON THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. 10' CEILING ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wolf Trap, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wolf Trap renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

