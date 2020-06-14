Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with garage

111 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with garage

Wolf Trap apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1819 BATTEN HOLLOW ROAD
1819 Batten Hollow Road, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3863 sqft
Fabulous 4BR 3.5 BA Colonial on 1/2 Acre Lot. Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood in Sought After Clark's Crossing. Beautifully Updated Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, SS Appliances & Eat In Kitchen. Large Master BR Suite.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1740 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - Open House 6/14/202 from 1 - 3 PM This Gorgeous Luxury Brick Front 2 car Garage Townhome is a must see. 3BR, 3.5BA Ashgrove model with 1st floor entry.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors
Results within 5 miles of Wolf Trap
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,618
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
City Guide for Wolf Trap, VA

Wolf Trap's name sprang from a menace of wolves causing damage in the area as early as 1632. Rewards of tobacco were offered to farmers who constructed pits or traps. The goal: to deliver the heads of captured wolves to the General Assembly.

Located in Fairfax County, just 16 miles from the history, culture and nightlife of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap offers plenty of green space and a wide range of housing options. Conveniently close to the Beltway for easy access to the city, it is also close to Dulles International Airport. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wolf Trap, VA

Wolf Trap apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

