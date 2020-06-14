111 Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA with garage
Wolf Trap's name sprang from a menace of wolves causing damage in the area as early as 1632. Rewards of tobacco were offered to farmers who constructed pits or traps. The goal: to deliver the heads of captured wolves to the General Assembly.
Located in Fairfax County, just 16 miles from the history, culture and nightlife of the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap offers plenty of green space and a wide range of housing options. Conveniently close to the Beltway for easy access to the city, it is also close to Dulles International Airport. See more
Wolf Trap apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.