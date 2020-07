Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar courtyard fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Williamsburg, we have crafted the perfect blend of classic and contemporary to present a community worthy of its town's historic roots. Our apartment homes feature modern touches like granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, while our community offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere and amenities designed to support a social and communal lifestyle. Catch up with family and friends by the fireside lounge, or cool off in our unique beach-entry pool. Enjoy easy access to William & Mary College, Historic Downtown Williamsburg and a wide variety of dining and shopping experiences. Discover modern living with a timeless style; discover Elan Williamsburg today.