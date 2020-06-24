All apartments in West Falls Church
3029 SEVEN OAKS PL
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

3029 SEVEN OAKS PL

3029 Seven Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Seven Oaks Place, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
Large 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths home near Seven Corners**close to East Falls Church metro**HUGE rooms **Freshly painted and carpets cleaned**fenced in back yard**home is in great condition and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

