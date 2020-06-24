3029 SEVEN OAKS PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths home near Seven Corners**close to East Falls Church metro**HUGE rooms **Freshly painted and carpets cleaned**fenced in back yard**home is in great condition and ready to go!