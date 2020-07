Amenities

Located one mile from the East Falls Church Metro Station in Falls Church, VA, Avalon Falls Church offers pet-friendly apartments and town homes that include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, swimming pool, pet run, pet spa, and courtyards with grilling stations throughout. Complimentary weekday shuttle to/from the East Falls Church Metro Station available.