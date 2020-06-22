2908 YARLING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR. Renovated kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. Renovated bathroom has granite vanity countertop and Restoration Hardware lighting fixtures, separate tub and linen closet. Single assigned parking space directly in front of condo and plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Dunn Loring Metro, Rt.50, I-66, 495, Lee Hwy, Route 50, Tyson~s Corner, Mosaic District and walking distance to Defense Health Agency HQ. Community offers jog/walk trails, 16 acre lake, w/ pool and tennis, neutral carpet, washer/dryer. Cats and or one dog allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. -Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in-Closet - 2nd Bedroom - 2 closets-Wall to Wall Carpeting in MBR-Hardwood flooring in 2nd BR-Bathroom - Dual Entry-Draperies / Blinds-Landscaping -Snow Removal-Tennis Courts-Tot Lot(s)/Playground- Trash Removal- Dog park- Bike Trail- Common Grounds- Jogging / Walking Path- Pool passes- Water / Lake Private- New Double Hung Windows- MBR Exterior door to deck and oversized sliding glass door from living room to deck.- Plenty of visitor parking