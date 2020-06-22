All apartments in West Falls Church
2908 YARLING COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:44 PM

2908 YARLING COURT

2908 Yarling Court · (703) 327-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR. Renovated kitchen w/granite, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. Renovated bathroom has granite vanity countertop and Restoration Hardware lighting fixtures, separate tub and linen closet. Single assigned parking space directly in front of condo and plenty of visitor parking. Minutes to Dunn Loring Metro, Rt.50, I-66, 495, Lee Hwy, Route 50, Tyson~s Corner, Mosaic District and walking distance to Defense Health Agency HQ. Community offers jog/walk trails, 16 acre lake, w/ pool and tennis, neutral carpet, washer/dryer. Cats and or one dog allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. -Closet - Master Bedroom Walk-in-Closet - 2nd Bedroom - 2 closets-Wall to Wall Carpeting in MBR-Hardwood flooring in 2nd BR-Bathroom - Dual Entry-Draperies / Blinds-Landscaping -Snow Removal-Tennis Courts-Tot Lot(s)/Playground- Trash Removal- Dog park- Bike Trail- Common Grounds- Jogging / Walking Path- Pool passes- Water / Lake Private- New Double Hung Windows- MBR Exterior door to deck and oversized sliding glass door from living room to deck.- Plenty of visitor parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 YARLING COURT have any available units?
2908 YARLING COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2908 YARLING COURT have?
Some of 2908 YARLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 YARLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2908 YARLING COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 YARLING COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 YARLING COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2908 YARLING COURT does offer parking.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 YARLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2908 YARLING COURT has a pool.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 2908 YARLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 YARLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 YARLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 YARLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
