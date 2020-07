968 Wasserman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED AND BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE PINE MEADOWS NEIGHBORHOOD. CONVENIENT TO MILITARY BASES, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. APPLICATION FEE, SECURITY DEPOSIT, AND 1ST MONTH RENT MUST BE IN 3 SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS OR MONEY ORDERS ONLY. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE AND MAINTAIN A RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION FOR APPLYING ONLINE AND INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS.