Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

2 med dogs is max owner will accept- no more than 20 LBS each ! NO Cats . sorry. Hardwood laminate downstairs in den with fireplace with wood stove insert. Kitchen completely updated, stainless appliances and gorgeous. Huge deck with above ground pool, nice size fenced yard. huge attic for storage. Master bedroom has a 50" limit flat screen holder. Must see to appreciate size of rooms and upgrades.