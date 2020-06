Amenities

WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 - JUNE 2021! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Beautiful newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor condo! Includes 1 Queen, 1 Bunk Bed, and 1 Full trundle bed. Located in the heart of the fun Resort area. Well equipped kitchen w/dishwasher & microwave. Mounted Flat Screen TV with HD cable in living room & smaller flat screen TV with HD Cable in master bedroom. Coin laundry on premises.

The property is only one block from the Beach and Boardwalk, and a short walk to Rudee Inlet and Grommet's Park! One assigned parking space included and additional low cost parking conveniently across the street at the 9th Street parking garage.