Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Dorchester Village area of Virginia Beach. New carpet. Washer & Dryer. Easy interstate access to local bases and downtown areas. No Pets. Available immediately. Video walk through as well https://youtu.be/g7yEqAs0Dvw . Check out all of our available listings at www.limehousepropertymanagement.com