Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful newer home walking distance to the beach!! Gorgeous hardwoods in the 2nd floor common living area. The open concept kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, recessed lighting and a huge kitchen island for entertaining. Tons of natural light throughout. Expansive layout with 3 large bedrooms that each have their own walk-in closet and bathroom. Maintenance free fully fenced back yard finished with paver stones and a outdoor fire pit. Outdoor shower in back for your return from the beach. Plenty of space for all of your beach gear and kayaks/paddle boards in the attached garage and outdoor storage shed. This home has it all! Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis with pet fee and pet rent. Renters insurance required. No smoking. One-year or multi year lease option available. Call for details.