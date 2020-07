Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available Immediately! Wonderful ranch home in highly rated school systems! Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, updated flooring throughout. Cathedral ceilings in living room with fireplace. Single family living for the price of an apartment! This one is not to be missed!