Located in Central Virginia Beach with easy access to all. Open, airy floor plan with ceramic flooring, carpet etc. Fresh paint, NEW carpet to be installed. Washer and dryer are as is, yard with privacy fence & one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3225 Barrington Drive have any available units?
3225 Barrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.