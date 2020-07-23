All apartments in Virginia Beach
3225 Barrington Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

3225 Barrington Drive

3225 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Barrington Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Central Virginia Beach with easy access to all. Open, airy floor plan with ceramic flooring, carpet etc. Fresh paint, NEW carpet to be installed. Washer and dryer are as is, yard with privacy fence & one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

