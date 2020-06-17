304 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking pool internet access

AVAILABLE JULY 27 FOR OCEANFRONT YEARLY LEASE!



Unfurnished, clean, & updated 2 bedroom condo! The Playa Rana Condominiums are located in the heart of the boardwalk area. Just 3 blocks off the boardwalk, walking to shops, restaurants, grocery store, and the beach is a breeze! Too tired too walk? Enjoy a lazy afternoon at the Condo's shared pool! All tenants receive 1 reserved parking space and 1 tenant pass.



*Utilities not included.

*Washer & Dryer Included.

**NO PETS



Contact for more information!

The Playa Rana Condominiums are located in the heart of the boardwalk area. Just 3 blocks off the boardwalk, walking to shops, restaurants, grocery store, and the beach is a breeze! Too tired too walk? Enjoy a lazy afternoon at the Condo's shared pool! All tenants receive 1 reserved parking space and 1 tenant pass.