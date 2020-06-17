All apartments in Virginia Beach
304 28th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

304 28th Street

304 28th Street · (757) 428-0432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 28th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 27

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 27 FOR OCEANFRONT YEARLY LEASE!

Unfurnished, clean, & updated 2 bedroom condo! The Playa Rana Condominiums are located in the heart of the boardwalk area. Just 3 blocks off the boardwalk, walking to shops, restaurants, grocery store, and the beach is a breeze! Too tired too walk? Enjoy a lazy afternoon at the Condo's shared pool! All tenants receive 1 reserved parking space and 1 tenant pass.

*Utilities not included.
*Washer & Dryer Included.
**NO PETS

Contact for more information!
The Playa Rana Condominiums are located in the heart of the boardwalk area. Just 3 blocks off the boardwalk, walking to shops, restaurants, grocery store, and the beach is a breeze! Too tired too walk? Enjoy a lazy afternoon at the Condo's shared pool! All tenants receive 1 reserved parking space and 1 tenant pass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 28th Street have any available units?
304 28th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 28th Street have?
Some of 304 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 304 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 304 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 304 28th Street has a pool.
Does 304 28th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 304 28th Street has accessible units.
Does 304 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
