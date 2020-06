Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2508 Cove Point Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA in Great Neck! Convenient Access to Interstates and Military Bases! - Convenient Location! 2BR/2BA in Great Neck



- Open Floor Plan

- Community Pool

- Trash Pick up and Grounds Maintenance included

- Washer and Dryer Included

- Easy access to I-264

- Short Drive to Oceana, Dam Neck, Little Creek

- Fireplace



Great Neck Schools:



Cox High School

Great Neck Middle

Kings Grant Elementary



Contact Leland Real Estate at (757) 422-0574 to set up a time to see this property!



(RLNE2349177)