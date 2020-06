Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Hard to find Oceanside yearly!! Amazing two story condo on the Oceanside in the North End of Virginia Beach just 5 house down

from the beach access. Located close to Fort Story and just minutes to the Shore Drive corridor and to the I264. Experience

vacation lifestyle year round. Unit comes fully furnished. First floor has a living room, eat in kitchen, laundry, and a bedroom and

full bath. Second level is the Master Bedroom with a full bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Fully fenced back yard and large deck.