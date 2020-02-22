45022 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1,500 sq.ft. of living space in the heart of George Washington VA Campus and walking distance to One Loudoun. Fresh paint and brand-new flooring opens up the sun filled 1st floor which includes half bath and open living/dining room combo. Kitchen includes center island separate sitting area and opens up to large deck. 2nd floor boasts 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets and cathedral ceilings. Hall full bath and launder conveniently located on upper level. Commuter~s dream as home has quick access to all major routes (Rt.7, Rt.28, Toll Road/Rt267 and Loudoun County Parkway). Walk to high-end restaurants and shopping in One Loudoun or walk to George Washington VA Campus.========== Please Note: This is a split unit and this advertisement is only for the upper unit. Lower Level unit is leased and has it's own private entry, washer/dryer. two units are completely segregated=========Key Applicant Criteria: MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS==== 1) Applicant MUST HAVE good credit score 2) No Pets 3) Non-smoking 4) 2 year min. 3) Strong work history