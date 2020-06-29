All apartments in Tysons Corner
The Boro - Rise & Bolden

8301 Greensboro Drive · (703) 643-4429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease today to receive up to 2 MONTHS free on select apartments! *Restrictions may apply. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Location

8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons Central 7

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B606 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit B706 · Avail. now

$2,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit B208 · Avail. now

$2,144

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 35+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2804 · Avail. now

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 2404 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$2,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

See 36+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boro - Rise & Bolden.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
yoga
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden. Live in the heart of Tyson's new walkable community, The Boro, and have walkable access to the Metro, the Whole Foods Market, and numerous shops and restaurants that create a lively urban environment.

Rise is a luxury high-rise apartment building inspired by hotel design, emphasizing the curated conveniences of modern living. Residents can relax and enjoy panoramic views from the 27th floor club room, yoga studio, fitness lounge, and rooftop pool, as well as host outdoor dinner parties, play bocce, or roast marshmallows around the fire pits at the shared Sky Park. Apartment homes will include open concept kitchens with plenty of room for entertaining, or just enjoying a glass of wine and a good book at home.

Bolden is where the action happens. Overlooking the lively Boro Place and Boro Park, Bolden residents will have an unmatched urban experience. Bolden hosts expansive indoor/outdoor social spaces, extending to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have any available units?
The Boro - Rise & Bolden has 77 units available starting at $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have?
Some of The Boro - Rise & Bolden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boro - Rise & Bolden currently offering any rent specials?
The Boro - Rise & Bolden is offering the following rent specials: Lease today to receive up to 2 MONTHS free on select apartments! *Restrictions may apply. Please contact the leasing office for more details.
Is The Boro - Rise & Bolden pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boro - Rise & Bolden is pet friendly.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden offer parking?
Yes, The Boro - Rise & Bolden offers parking.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Boro - Rise & Bolden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have a pool?
Yes, The Boro - Rise & Bolden has a pool.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have accessible units?
No, The Boro - Rise & Bolden does not have accessible units.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boro - Rise & Bolden has units with dishwashers.
Does The Boro - Rise & Bolden have units with air conditioning?
No, The Boro - Rise & Bolden does not have units with air conditioning.

