The Boro - Rise & Bolden.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving yoga

Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden. Live in the heart of Tyson's new walkable community, The Boro, and have walkable access to the Metro, the Whole Foods Market, and numerous shops and restaurants that create a lively urban environment.



Rise is a luxury high-rise apartment building inspired by hotel design, emphasizing the curated conveniences of modern living. Residents can relax and enjoy panoramic views from the 27th floor club room, yoga studio, fitness lounge, and rooftop pool, as well as host outdoor dinner parties, play bocce, or roast marshmallows around the fire pits at the shared Sky Park. Apartment homes will include open concept kitchens with plenty of room for entertaining, or just enjoying a glass of wine and a good book at home.



Bolden is where the action happens. Overlooking the lively Boro Place and Boro Park, Bolden residents will have an unmatched urban experience. Bolden hosts expansive indoor/outdoor social spaces, extending to