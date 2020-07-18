One Park Crest.

Amenities
Available NOW
Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms, business center, comes with one PRIME PARKING SPOTS close to the elevator including in price, (Second Parking spot is an option next to the same spot for additional $150) Minimum 1 year lease.
Perfectly situated close to all major headquarters and world class shopping at Tysons Galleria. 24-hour Harris Teeter grocery store and Starbucks located on the property.
(RLNE5825623)