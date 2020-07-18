All apartments in Tysons Corner
One Park Crest
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

One Park Crest

8220 Crestwood Heights Drive · (202) 256-4690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
Available NOW

Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms, business center, comes with one PRIME PARKING SPOTS close to the elevator including in price, (Second Parking spot is an option next to the same spot for additional $150) Minimum 1 year lease.
Perfectly situated close to all major headquarters and world class shopping at Tysons Galleria. 24-hour Harris Teeter grocery store and Starbucks located on the property.

(RLNE5825623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does One Park Crest have any available units?
One Park Crest has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does One Park Crest have?
Some of One Park Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Park Crest currently offering any rent specials?
One Park Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Park Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, One Park Crest is pet friendly.
Does One Park Crest offer parking?
Yes, One Park Crest offers parking.
Does One Park Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Park Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Park Crest have a pool?
Yes, One Park Crest has a pool.
Does One Park Crest have accessible units?
No, One Park Crest does not have accessible units.
Does One Park Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Park Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does One Park Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Park Crest has units with air conditioning.

