One Park Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym game room parking pool

Available NOW



Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms, business center, comes with one PRIME PARKING SPOTS close to the elevator including in price, (Second Parking spot is an option next to the same spot for additional $150) Minimum 1 year lease.

Perfectly situated close to all major headquarters and world class shopping at Tysons Galleria. 24-hour Harris Teeter grocery store and Starbucks located on the property.



(RLNE5825623)