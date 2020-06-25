All apartments in Tysons Corner
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

8878 Ashgrove House Lane · (703) 224-6000
Location

8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2149 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons. 4 level, end-unit townhome in Tysons Village. Enjoy unobstructed views of the historic Ash Grove House and the beautiful wooded landscape that surrounds it. Upon entry, the lower level hosts a large den or office space, and access to the 2 car garage. The main level features hardwood floors with an open living and dining area and large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bamboo flooring, and access to the back deck. Upper level hosts the Master Suite with a recently updated luxurious Master Bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom. The large 3rd bedroom and a full bathroom are on the fourth floor. Enjoy the fantastic community amenities of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and community center. Within minutes of Dulles Toll Road, I-495, and everything Tysons has to offer, this location is very convenient, but still tucked away from it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
