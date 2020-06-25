8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons. 4 level, end-unit townhome in Tysons Village. Enjoy unobstructed views of the historic Ash Grove House and the beautiful wooded landscape that surrounds it. Upon entry, the lower level hosts a large den or office space, and access to the 2 car garage. The main level features hardwood floors with an open living and dining area and large windows bringing in plenty of natural sunlight. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bamboo flooring, and access to the back deck. Upper level hosts the Master Suite with a recently updated luxurious Master Bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom. The large 3rd bedroom and a full bathroom are on the fourth floor. Enjoy the fantastic community amenities of an outdoor pool, fitness center, and community center. Within minutes of Dulles Toll Road, I-495, and everything Tysons has to offer, this location is very convenient, but still tucked away from it all.