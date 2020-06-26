All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

8856 Ashgrove House Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8856 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1,530sqft, 2-level condo, with 2BR, 2BA in gated community minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, the Silver Line's Spring Hill Metro Station, Rt. 7, 123, 495, & the Toll Road. Upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space; Gas cooking; Full-sized washer/dryer; 2 parking spaces; Clubhouse w/ party room, exercise room, & outdoor pool. Rent includes Water/Sewer. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Rental amount is for a 5-year lease, however, a 3-year lease is available for $50 more per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University