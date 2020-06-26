8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

Amenities
Amazing 1,530sqft, 2-level condo, with 2BR, 2BA in gated community minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, the Silver Line's Spring Hill Metro Station, Rt. 7, 123, 495, & the Toll Road. Upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space; Gas cooking; Full-sized washer/dryer; 2 parking spaces; Clubhouse w/ party room, exercise room, & outdoor pool. Rent includes Water/Sewer. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Rental amount is for a 5-year lease, however, a 3-year lease is available for $50 more per month.