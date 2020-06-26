8856 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 1,530sqft, 2-level condo, with 2BR, 2BA in gated community minutes from Tysons Corner Mall, the Silver Line's Spring Hill Metro Station, Rt. 7, 123, 495, & the Toll Road. Upgraded, eat-in kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space; Gas cooking; Full-sized washer/dryer; 2 parking spaces; Clubhouse w/ party room, exercise room, & outdoor pool. Rent includes Water/Sewer. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Rental amount is for a 5-year lease, however, a 3-year lease is available for $50 more per month.