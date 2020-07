Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

3 finished level END unit with 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Main level has Trex deck with patio off recreation room. Recreation room with gas fireplace. Laundry on bedroom level. Quiet street but close in location. walk to metro, EZ access to Dulles Airport, commuter Routes and shopping. You will not be disappointed in this property or location. There will be new windows in front installed and a new roof as soon as HOA approves.