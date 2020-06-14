8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE

Amenities

Newly renovated apartment in prestigious McLean, close to Tysons Corner in secure, gated community. Exclusive, highly rated schools (Spring Hill Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High). Remodeled kitchen with premium cabinets, quartz counter-top, ceramic floor tiles, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer-dryer. Also has underground parking and storage unit. Only 5 minute-walk from Silver Line Metro. Many amenities: shuttle bus to Silver Line Metro and the two great shopping malls at Tysons I and II; club house with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, pool tables, basketball and tennis courts; hair dresser and convenience store. Very close to many other shops and restaurants. Very central location with excellent highway access. Accessible first floor unit