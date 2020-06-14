All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:42 AM

8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE

8340 Greensboro Drive · (703) 378-8810
Location

8340 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Newly renovated apartment in prestigious McLean, close to Tysons Corner in secure, gated community. Exclusive, highly rated schools (Spring Hill Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High). Remodeled kitchen with premium cabinets, quartz counter-top, ceramic floor tiles, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer-dryer. Also has underground parking and storage unit. Only 5 minute-walk from Silver Line Metro. Many amenities: shuttle bus to Silver Line Metro and the two great shopping malls at Tysons I and II; club house with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, pool tables, basketball and tennis courts; hair dresser and convenience store. Very close to many other shops and restaurants. Very central location with excellent highway access. Accessible first floor unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
