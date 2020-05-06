8102 MADRILLON SPRINGS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Shown by appointment only. Call owner; 858-354-9567 after 11AM EST. Lovely Garage Townhome in the heart of Tysons * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Main & Upper Levels * Eat In Kitchen w/Pantry * Generous Size Liv Rm w/Gas Fireplace * Formal Dining Rm with French Doors opening to Party Size Deck* Private Yard with Trees * Master Suite with Cathedral Ceiling, large Walk In Closet and Luxury Bath featuring double vanity, soaking tub and separate Shower * Sunny Walk out Lower Level with Family Room and 1/2 bath. Fabulous neighborhood. Walk to Tyson's Shops, Restaurants, etc. Plenty of Parks and green space in community