8043 MERRY OAKS CT

No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line. The luxurious property is part of a quiet, peaceful neighborhood that is nearby restaurants, shopping, and local parks. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level, and a large kitchen with a sitting area overlook the deck and soccer fields. A one car garage is built into the home, in addition to included on-street parking and a driveway. The fully finished walkout basement also includes a fireplace. Please use this link for applications: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8043-Merry-Oaks-Court-Vienna-VA-22182-301171724