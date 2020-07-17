All apartments in Tysons Corner
8043 MERRY OAKS CT

8043 Merry Oaks Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line. The luxurious property is part of a quiet, peaceful neighborhood that is nearby restaurants, shopping, and local parks. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level, and a large kitchen with a sitting area overlook the deck and soccer fields. A one car garage is built into the home, in addition to included on-street parking and a driveway. The fully finished walkout basement also includes a fireplace. Please use this link for applications: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8043-Merry-Oaks-Court-Vienna-VA-22182-301171724

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have any available units?
8043 MERRY OAKS CT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have?
Some of 8043 MERRY OAKS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8043 MERRY OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
8043 MERRY OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8043 MERRY OAKS CT pet-friendly?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT offer parking?
Yes, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT offers parking.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have a pool?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT does not have a pool.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8043 MERRY OAKS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8043 MERRY OAKS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
