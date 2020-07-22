8041 TREVOR PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Stunningly beautiful and spacious townhome home in the heart of Tysons Corner. Main level has elegant hardwood floor including foyer, spacious living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and morning room. Second floor has three bedrooms, two baths including master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings. Carpeted walk-out basement w/fireplace has a half-bath and has plenty of sunlight. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout the house. Perfect location for Executives/Professionals. Close to I-495, 66 and Route 7. Conveniently located within 5 mins to largest shopping malls in the DC metro area, Silver line and Orange line metro stations. Ideal for individuals/ small families. Sorry, no smoking or pets permitted.