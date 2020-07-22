All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated February 1 2020

8041 TREVOR PLACE

Location

8041 Trevor Place, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Stunningly beautiful and spacious townhome home in the heart of Tysons Corner. Main level has elegant hardwood floor including foyer, spacious living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and morning room. Second floor has three bedrooms, two baths including master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings. Carpeted walk-out basement w/fireplace has a half-bath and has plenty of sunlight. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout the house. Perfect location for Executives/Professionals. Close to I-495, 66 and Route 7. Conveniently located within 5 mins to largest shopping malls in the DC metro area, Silver line and Orange line metro stations. Ideal for individuals/ small families. Sorry, no smoking or pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have any available units?
8041 TREVOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have?
Some of 8041 TREVOR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 TREVOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8041 TREVOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 TREVOR PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 TREVOR PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8041 TREVOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8041 TREVOR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 8041 TREVOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8041 TREVOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8041 TREVOR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 TREVOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8041 TREVOR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
