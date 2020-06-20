Amenities

8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of LUXURY living space*Upscale & Upgrades at every turn*Designer Paint Colors*Gleaming hardwood floors entire main level with recess lighting & upscale crown molding trim package*Lots of natural light streams through the entire townhome from the large windows & palladian windows & transoms*Open Living & Dining Rooms*Spacious Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Backsplash, huge island, ample cabinetry space & SS appliances*Family room off kitchen leads to balcony*Large Master Suite with LUX Bath including granite vanity double sink, tiled floors & shower & separate soaking tub*3 additional bedrooms + 2 additional bathrooms upstairs + 2nd balcony*Lower level rec room has cozey fireplace*Home faces a central park**TENANT NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS UNTIL 6.14.20 DUE TO COVID*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED BY 6.1.2020*AVAILABLE 7.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



