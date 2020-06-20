All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8037 Reserve Way

8037 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of LUXURY living space*Upscale & Upgrades at every turn*Designer Paint Colors*Gleaming hardwood floors entire main level with recess lighting & upscale crown molding trim package*Lots of natural light streams through the entire townhome from the large windows & palladian windows & transoms*Open Living & Dining Rooms*Spacious Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Backsplash, huge island, ample cabinetry space & SS appliances*Family room off kitchen leads to balcony*Large Master Suite with LUX Bath including granite vanity double sink, tiled floors & shower & separate soaking tub*3 additional bedrooms + 2 additional bathrooms upstairs + 2nd balcony*Lower level rec room has cozey fireplace*Home faces a central park**TENANT NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS UNTIL 6.14.20 DUE TO COVID*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*VIRTUAL TOUR WILL BE ADDED BY 6.1.2020*AVAILABLE 7.3.2020*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5803782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 Reserve Way have any available units?
8037 Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 8037 Reserve Way have?
Some of 8037 Reserve Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
8037 Reserve Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 Reserve Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8037 Reserve Way is pet friendly.
Does 8037 Reserve Way offer parking?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not offer parking.
Does 8037 Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 Reserve Way have a pool?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not have a pool.
Does 8037 Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8037 Reserve Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8037 Reserve Way does not have units with air conditioning.
