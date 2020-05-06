All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 8008 RACHELLE PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
8008 RACHELLE PL
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 AM

8008 RACHELLE PL

8008 Rachelle Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8008 Rachelle Place, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Please check out the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3o56YGUcqSb&mls=1 Bright & airy garage townhome in Tysons, close to Dunn Loring Metro & major commuter routes. Elegant living & dining rooms separated by a three-sided fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets, Stainless Steele appliances & Jennaire gas cooktop. The spacious deck backs to a private treed border. Large Master Bedroom suite with luxury bath. Lower Level Recreation room and 2nd Fireplace. Move-in ready. new furnace, new lights, new bathroom/shower fans, a new fan in the master room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have any available units?
8008 RACHELLE PL has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8008 RACHELLE PL have?
Some of 8008 RACHELLE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 RACHELLE PL currently offering any rent specials?
8008 RACHELLE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 RACHELLE PL pet-friendly?
No, 8008 RACHELLE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL offer parking?
Yes, 8008 RACHELLE PL does offer parking.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 RACHELLE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have a pool?
No, 8008 RACHELLE PL does not have a pool.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have accessible units?
No, 8008 RACHELLE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 RACHELLE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 RACHELLE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 RACHELLE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8008 RACHELLE PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity