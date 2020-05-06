8008 RACHELLE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Please check out the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3o56YGUcqSb&mls=1 Bright & airy garage townhome in Tysons, close to Dunn Loring Metro & major commuter routes. Elegant living & dining rooms separated by a three-sided fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, cherry cabinets, Stainless Steele appliances & Jennaire gas cooktop. The spacious deck backs to a private treed border. Large Master Bedroom suite with luxury bath. Lower Level Recreation room and 2nd Fireplace. Move-in ready. new furnace, new lights, new bathroom/shower fans, a new fan in the master room.