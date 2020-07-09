All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 7990 W RESERVE WAY W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
7990 W RESERVE WAY W
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

7990 W RESERVE WAY W

7990 Reserve Way · (703) 752-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
Old Courthouse
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7990 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
ALL CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH HARDWOOD. An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring. Situated less than half a mile from the Greensboro Silver line Metro Station, the Tysons Galleria mall, and minutes from all major routes, this stunning like-new, 4-level open floor plan townhouse was designed with an eye for both comfort and modern elegance. Elegant features and the quality upgrades are extended throughout all 4 levels. With 4 bedrooms (two masters), 3 full baths and 2 half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, this home provides a perfect setting for both luxurious and spacious entertaining with comfortable day to day living. The generously sized living and dining rooms lead seamlessly to a large gourmet kitchen which will inspire your inner chef with its granite counters, granite center island with sink that large enough allowing counter top eating, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a comfortable family room with large windows and sliding door that lead out to the rear deck. Gleaming hardwood floors on all levels and plenty of natural light flow through the home's open and airy layout. The upstairs boasts two master bedroom suites which includes large private bathrooms each with soaking tub and separate standing shower and walk-in closets. You'll love the convenience of your attached large 2 car garage. This HOA Community includes maintenance free living with gym and pool. All carpet will be replaced with hardwood shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have any available units?
7990 W RESERVE WAY W has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have?
Some of 7990 W RESERVE WAY W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7990 W RESERVE WAY W currently offering any rent specials?
7990 W RESERVE WAY W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 W RESERVE WAY W pet-friendly?
No, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W offer parking?
Yes, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W offers parking.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have a pool?
Yes, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W has a pool.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have accessible units?
No, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W has units with dishwashers.
Does 7990 W RESERVE WAY W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7990 W RESERVE WAY W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7990 W RESERVE WAY W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity