7990 W RESERVE WAY W

ALL CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH HARDWOOD. An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring. Situated less than half a mile from the Greensboro Silver line Metro Station, the Tysons Galleria mall, and minutes from all major routes, this stunning like-new, 4-level open floor plan townhouse was designed with an eye for both comfort and modern elegance. Elegant features and the quality upgrades are extended throughout all 4 levels. With 4 bedrooms (two masters), 3 full baths and 2 half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, this home provides a perfect setting for both luxurious and spacious entertaining with comfortable day to day living. The generously sized living and dining rooms lead seamlessly to a large gourmet kitchen which will inspire your inner chef with its granite counters, granite center island with sink that large enough allowing counter top eating, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a comfortable family room with large windows and sliding door that lead out to the rear deck. Gleaming hardwood floors on all levels and plenty of natural light flow through the home's open and airy layout. The upstairs boasts two master bedroom suites which includes large private bathrooms each with soaking tub and separate standing shower and walk-in closets. You'll love the convenience of your attached large 2 car garage. This HOA Community includes maintenance free living with gym and pool. All carpet will be replaced with hardwood shortly.