7981 VIGNE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Luxury, super clean, well maintenance, all brick, and light-filled end unit TH in the heart of Tysons. Open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floor throughout the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. Gourmet kitchen w/42~ upgraded cherry cabinets, Viking SS appliances, and a large island. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms. Entry level library/office w/a full bathroom could be used as a guest room or a recreational room. Luxury master bath w/soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. Duo staircase, 2-story foyer, 9+ceiling, 5-ceiling fans, and 2-car garage. Speaker in entire house. Deck is off the kitchen. Extra storage spaces and a separate utility room. Both width and length of this TH are extended, so actual SQFT is much large than in public record. Superb location close to restaurants, shops, and all major hwys. Few minutes to Tysons corner mall. Free shuttle to Dunn Loring metro. Community pool & exercise room. No Smoking & No Pets.