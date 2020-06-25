All apartments in Tysons Corner
7981 VIGNE COURT

7981 Vigne Court · No Longer Available
Location

7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury, super clean, well maintenance, all brick, and light-filled end unit TH in the heart of Tysons. Open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floor throughout the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. Gourmet kitchen w/42~ upgraded cherry cabinets, Viking SS appliances, and a large island. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms. Entry level library/office w/a full bathroom could be used as a guest room or a recreational room. Luxury master bath w/soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. Duo staircase, 2-story foyer, 9+ceiling, 5-ceiling fans, and 2-car garage. Speaker in entire house. Deck is off the kitchen. Extra storage spaces and a separate utility room. Both width and length of this TH are extended, so actual SQFT is much large than in public record. Superb location close to restaurants, shops, and all major hwys. Few minutes to Tysons corner mall. Free shuttle to Dunn Loring metro. Community pool & exercise room. No Smoking & No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have any available units?
7981 VIGNE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7981 VIGNE COURT have?
Some of 7981 VIGNE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7981 VIGNE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7981 VIGNE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7981 VIGNE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7981 VIGNE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7981 VIGNE COURT offers parking.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7981 VIGNE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7981 VIGNE COURT has a pool.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7981 VIGNE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7981 VIGNE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7981 VIGNE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7981 VIGNE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
