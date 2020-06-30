All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

7980 VIGNE COURT

Location

7980 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate- 4 levels - open kitchen with breakfast area connected family room - kitchen island - granite tops - deck off kitchen - extra storage space in two-car garage - room off entrance could be used for office, exercise, play/game room, rec room. 2nd level large room could be bedroom/playroom or etc. Just minutes to Dunn Loring Metro Stop - Merrifield shopping, restaurants, harristeeter's, movie theater & etc. - walk to bus stop - Can't park too long in front without a parking pass. Probably closer to 4000 sq ft finished living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have any available units?
7980 VIGNE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7980 VIGNE COURT have?
Some of 7980 VIGNE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 VIGNE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7980 VIGNE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 VIGNE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7980 VIGNE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7980 VIGNE COURT offers parking.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7980 VIGNE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have a pool?
No, 7980 VIGNE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7980 VIGNE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7980 VIGNE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7980 VIGNE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7980 VIGNE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

