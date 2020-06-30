7980 VIGNE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage media room

Immaculate- 4 levels - open kitchen with breakfast area connected family room - kitchen island - granite tops - deck off kitchen - extra storage space in two-car garage - room off entrance could be used for office, exercise, play/game room, rec room. 2nd level large room could be bedroom/playroom or etc. Just minutes to Dunn Loring Metro Stop - Merrifield shopping, restaurants, harristeeter's, movie theater & etc. - walk to bus stop - Can't park too long in front without a parking pass. Probably closer to 4000 sq ft finished living area.