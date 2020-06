Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEW : CARPET.BATHROOMS ,WASHER,DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, PAINT ALL NEUTRAL No pets no smokers. Application to Weichert Property Management 3900 Jermantown Rd. suite 160 Fairfax Va. 22030 phone 703)938-0909 Every one 18 or older must do credit check $40.00 per , money order or certified Mary Egnor or her asst. parking number C30 1 in front of door other down to left have repairs on going We aren'tallowing any more showings it is rented THANK YOU Joyce