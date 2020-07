Amenities

Incredible location near the heart of Tysons. Walking distance to Tysons, Tysons 2, and soon to come Tysons 3..!! Also around the area: Silver Line Metro, Post Office, dozens of great restaurants, exit to the beltway and a fabulous community. This nice three level bedroom townhouse comes with a walkout basement, fabulous kitchen, and a spacious master bedroom. It also has two full bathrooms on the second level. This could be your home today..!!!