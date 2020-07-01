7640 PROVINCIAL DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

MOVE IN READY! Pets* welcome 2 bedroom 1 bath modern style condominium, that warmly invites you right in. It has a newly renovated kitchen, bathroom, and other numerous improvements throughout. This rental comes with one reserved covered parking plus two off-street parking spots, and plenty of off-street parking for visitors. A commuters dream with easy access(less than 1mile) to I-495, I-66, Rt-123, Rt-7, and Dulles Access Toll Road. Close proximity to the Metro Silver line McLean Station, enabling any transportation needs to Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan National Airport, and Union Train Station in Washington DC. Condo amenities include a large swimming pool, tennis courts, year-round gas grills, Club House, fitness trail, playground, and a green oasis with benches throughout the gated community. HOA fees included. A great find! * Cats only.