Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:46 AM

7640 PROVINCIAL DRIVE

7640 Provincial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Provincial Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN READY! Pets* welcome 2 bedroom 1 bath modern style condominium, that warmly invites you right in. It has a newly renovated kitchen, bathroom, and other numerous improvements throughout. This rental comes with one reserved covered parking plus two off-street parking spots, and plenty of off-street parking for visitors. A commuters dream with easy access(less than 1mile) to I-495, I-66, Rt-123, Rt-7, and Dulles Access Toll Road. Close proximity to the Metro Silver line McLean Station, enabling any transportation needs to Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan National Airport, and Union Train Station in Washington DC. Condo amenities include a large swimming pool, tennis courts, year-round gas grills, Club House, fitness trail, playground, and a green oasis with benches throughout the gated community. HOA fees included. A great find! * Cats only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

