Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1923 Wilson Lane McLean VA 22102

AGENTS WELCOME! Spacious, bright condo in the heart of McLean less than one mile to Silver Line Metro, and all the excitement of Tysons! balcony overlooking trees abundant parking, Includes gas & water. Close to both Tysons Malls. Easy access to Rt 123, Rt 495 & Rt 66.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH