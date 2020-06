Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Elegant luxury townhome with two car garage. Great location less than half mile to Greensborough Siver Line Metro Station. Hardwood floors on two levels. High ceilings and large windows provide tons of natural light. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, two closets, separate tub and shower in master bath and double vanity. Lower level can be used as a bedroom or large recreation room.