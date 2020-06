Amenities

Brand new carpets. CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE M-F. Massive 1276 sq ft unit. One door and you're outside. No common areas / doors / elevators to navigate. END UNIT TOWNHOUSE - 3 bedroom, 2 bath (1 full, 1 half). Perfect home office setup with Verizon FIOS. Small Pets Considered. Questions? / Showing Request? > > > Fill & submit website contact form for prompt response + get the full walkthru video. Contact only once, multiple inquiries / calls often go to SPAM. Thanks friend!