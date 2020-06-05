1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury TH with 3 BRs, 3 full baths and two half baths on 4 levels. Main level features hardwood floors. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters and an island overlooking a sun-drenched Family Room. Freshly painted and new carpeting installed and ready for new tenants! Centrally located for access to everywhere! Tysons Silver Line Metro station 1/4-mile from the front door. Easy access to I-66, Dulles Access RD (267), and I-495. 2-car garage! MClean HS district. Available mid-JULY.