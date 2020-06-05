1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR

Amenities
Luxury TH with 3 BRs, 3 full baths and two half baths on 4 levels. Main level features hardwood floors. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters and an island overlooking a sun-drenched Family Room. Freshly painted and new carpeting installed and ready for new tenants! Centrally located for access to everywhere! Tysons Silver Line Metro station 1/4-mile from the front door. Easy access to I-66, Dulles Access RD (267), and I-495. 2-car garage! MClean HS district. Available mid-JULY.