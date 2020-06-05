All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR

1646 Colonial Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Colonial Hills Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury TH with 3 BRs, 3 full baths and two half baths on 4 levels. Main level features hardwood floors. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters and an island overlooking a sun-drenched Family Room. Freshly painted and new carpeting installed and ready for new tenants! Centrally located for access to everywhere! Tysons Silver Line Metro station 1/4-mile from the front door. Easy access to I-66, Dulles Access RD (267), and I-495. 2-car garage! MClean HS district. Available mid-JULY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have any available units?
1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have?
Some of 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR offers parking.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have a pool?
No, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have a pool.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1646 COLONIAL HILLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
