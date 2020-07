Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area. Recent HVAC for energy efficiency. One assign parking and other can park in visitors with provided permit.